Zverev adds the Cincinnati Masters to his Olympic gold, while Barty triumphs.

Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP Masters 1000 championship in Cincinnati on Sunday, following up his Olympic victory with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev.

The German required less than an hour to defeat his long-time boyhood buddy and opponent and claim the championship, putting himself in a strong position ahead of the US Open, which begins next Monday.

“Obviously, I want to keep it up and maybe play even better there,” Zverev said. “The US Open starts in a week, so obviously I want to keep it up and maybe play even better there,” Zverev added.

Ashleigh Barty, the world number one for women, won her fifth title of the season at the mixed ATP and WTA event, defeating Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1.

The Australian, who will retain his number one position as the year’s last Grand Slam approaches, grabbed command midway through the first set and was never seriously challenged.

“It’s been an incredible week; each match has gotten better and better,” Barty remarked.

“I was able to trust myself today and play with confidence, which was crucial in such a significant final.

“I’m looking forward to playing in tough conditions here in Cincinnati before heading to New York.”

During his exhausting semi-final triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday, Zverev showed no signs of the gastrointestinal trouble that led him to take a medical timeout.

Zverev won his 11th match in a straight, including his fifth against Rublev, whom he has known since they were juniors.

The German had six losses in his previous six visits in Cincinnati, but he turned things around this week.

“I won for the first time here on Wednesday, and now I’m the champion four days later,” he remarked.

“It’s been a fantastic week; I’ve had a lot of terrific matches.” Going into the Open, I had a terrific feeling.”

Despite being out-aced by Rublev 11 to 6, Zverev kept his unforced mistake total to just six.

The third seed has 16 winners and had five victories over Rublev.

Zverev’s only blip occurred in the second set, when he was broken while serving for victory with a 5-2 lead.

But a game later, he sealed the victory with a timely break back when Rublev struck the net with a return.

“I was playing very decent tennis till the end,” Zverev said. “Since Andrey and I had been best friends since we were 11 or 12, I didn’t do a huge celebration on the internet.

“With this and my Olympic gold. Brief News from Washington Newsday.