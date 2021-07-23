Zuma Takes a Break From Prison to Attend His Brother’s Funeral

According to the authorities, South Africa’s imprisoned ex-president Jacob Zuma was allowed to leave prison on Thursday to attend his brother’s funeral.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced to 15 months in prison last month for contempt of court after ignoring graft investigators investigating his presidency.

On July 8, he turned himself in to begin serving his sentence in Estcourt, in the southeast, and his brother Michael, 77, died a few days later.

According to official counts, his arrest provoked riots and looting that turned into the worst violence since apartheid ended, killing at least 276 people.

Zuma was quietly transported to his remote home in Nkandla, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) from Estcourt, where the funeral was to be place, according to an unnamed government official.

Soldiers guarded the road leading up to Zuma’s extended family’s thatched-roof homes, which are surrounded by undulating hills.

A procession of black BMWs occasionally drove up the fence-lined tracks, kicking up clouds of dust. The area was also guarded by police vehicles.

According to local media, Zuma’s brother died on July 11 after a long illness.

According to the correctional services department, the former president was allowed a 24-hour “compassionate leave” for the burial as a “short-term, low-risk” prisoner.

Outside of correctional facilities, inmates are not required to wear “offender uniform,” indicating Zuma will not be donning orange prisoner dungarees for the event.

The media were barred from the rituals to allow the family to grieve privately, but Zuma was photographed arriving in a navy blue jacket and a white Panama fedora hat, according to a photo released by a local newspaper.

Inmates in South Africa are normally permitted to attend the funerals of relatives, a privilege denied to the country’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, when incarcerated for opposing apartheid.

Zuma spent a decade in prison for opposing white minority rule, following which he went into exile and rose to become the country’s most feared intelligence chief.

In 2009, he succeeded Thabo Mbeki as president, and he was charismatic and humorous.

Zuma was dismissed by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) after nine years in government due to a series of graft scandals that occurred during his presidency.

Despite this, he has a sizable following both inside the ANC and among the broader population.

After South Africa’s top court sentenced Zuma to prison on June 29, crowds of supporters gathered in Nkandla, denouncing his verdict and promising to prevent his arrest.

