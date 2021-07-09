Zuma, South Africa’s former president, has surrendered to the authorities.

Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s former president, surrendered to prison late Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month term for contempt of court, according to his foundation.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court last week for ignoring anti-graft investigators.

Police had warned earlier on Wednesday that unless the Supreme Court advised otherwise, they were preparing to arrest the former president by a midnight deadline to enforce the verdict.

Zuma, on the other hand, chose to travel to an unknown prison in his native region of Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN).

The foundation tweeted, “Please be aware that (ex-President) Zuma has opted to comply with the incarceration order.”

Just minutes before the deadline passed, it read, “He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.”

About 40 minutes before the deadline for Zuma to surrender, a convoy of cars believed to be taking him drove out of his homestead at great speed.

Zuma had mounted a last-ditch legal defense and refused to surrender by the court’s deadline of Sunday night. If he does not surrender within three days, authorities have three days to arrest him.

He had begged the court for a last-minute respite.

Zuma’s lawyers requested the Constitutional Court late Wednesday to “demand the suspension of its orders… to prevent our client from being arrested prior to the completion of all legal processes.”

Zuma’s first request to have his detention halted was heard on Tuesday, but the decision was postponed until Friday.

Separately, he has petitioned the Constitutional Court to reconsider and revoke the court’s prison sentence. The appeal will be heard the following Monday.

After a nine-year rule marred by corruption scandals and cronyism, Zuma, 79, was driven out of government in 2018 and replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa.

For his alleged ability to avoid justice, critics dubbed him the “Teflon president.”

On June 29, however, his fortunes altered dramatically when the court issued a contempt judgment against him.

Zuma had failed to appear before a commission investigating the siphoning off of state assets during his administration, despite a court order.

Despite his tainted image, the former president wields considerable influence among the ruling African National Congress’s officials and grassroots members (ANC).

He urged his fans over the weekend that if police “dare” to arrest him, there would be anarchy.

During the armed battle against apartheid, the former herdboy served as the ANC's intelligence chief.