Zemmour, a far-right French commentator, is facing a hate speech trial.

Eric Zemmour, a French far-right commentator who is widely anticipated to run for president next year, was charged with racist hate speech on Wednesday after a televised tirade against unaccompanied child migrants.

In September of last year, he told the CNews station that juvenile migrants were a problem “They’re rapists, robbers, and killers. They’re nothing more than that. We should return them.” The 63-year-old did not show up in person, citing his refusal “to accept that a political argument takes place in a courtroom” in a statement.

Even if convicted, he would almost probably appeal, and his election prospects would not be jeopardized because of his disrespect for “politically correct” rhetoric.

Around 20 supporters from his “Generation Z” movement gathered in front of the Paris courthouse and unfurled a French flag.

Under the headline “they won’t shut me up,” his statement stated that the case was “nothing more than another attempt to scare me.”

The writer, novelist, and TV analyst has been charged with hate speech twice before and has been investigated 16 times for his divisive views on immigration and Islam.

The prosecution demanded a 10,000-euro fine and blasted Zemmour’s “contemptuous, offensive” statements in court on Wednesday.

“The boundaries of freedom of expression have been crossed,” Manon Adam stated, calling for a fine of 100 euros per day for 100 days, with the prospect of imprisonment if not paid.

Lawyer Olivier Pardo claimed for the defense that Zemmour was crafting a political argument.

“His theory,” he stated, “that there must be no immigration,” was a political viewpoint, and he demanded Zemmour’s release.

On January 17, the court will issue its decision.

During the debate on CNews, Zemmour repeatedly referred to “all” unaccompanied child migrants as thieves, murders, and rapists, but after being prompted by a presenter, he subsequently admitted that “not all” of them were criminals.

He was speaking few days after a Pakistani man stabbed two people at the old headquarters of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, which had lately reproduced drawings of the Prophet Mohammed, with a meat cleaver.

The 25-year-old assailant had arrived in France with fraudulent papers in order to claim asylum as an unaccompanied juvenile, unaware that the magazine had relocated.

Early presidential campaigning has focused on immigration, with Zemmour and other right-wing candidates promising to fight fraud in the asylum system and the difficulties of obtaining a green card.