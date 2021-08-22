Zelensky calls Nord Stream 2 a “dangerous geopolitical weapon.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the soon-to-be-completed Nord Stream 2 project, which would bring Russian gas to Europe while bypassing Ukraine, as a “dangerous geopolitical weapon” on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president was addressing at a joint press conference in Kiev with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has championed the pipeline, which Russia’s neighbors Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states have all bitterly opposed.

The $12 billion Baltic Sea pipeline will treble Russian natural gas imports to Germany, Europe’s largest economy. It steers clear of Ukraine, denying Kiev vital gas transit costs.

“We only look at this project through the lens of security and see it as a hazardous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin,” Zelensky added.

He went on to say that the pipeline’s major hazards will be “borne by Ukraine,” but that it will also be perilous “for all of Europe.”

According to him, the pipeline “will just play into the hands of the Russian Federation.”

Merkel, for one, stated that Berlin agrees with the US that “gas must not be used as a geopolitical weapon.”

“It will come down to whether the transit deal via Ukraine is extended — the sooner the better,” she said, referring to Moscow’s agreement with Kiev, which is set to expire in 2024.

The German leader, who met with Zelensky two days after meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, said she had discussed extending the deal beyond 2024 with Vladimir Putin.

“We feel a unique responsibility” and “understand President Zelensky’s major concerns,” she said.

“They are taken very seriously by us.”

Zelensky stated that he and Merkel had discussed the extension, but that he had only heard “quite vague stuff” so far.

The pipeline’s construction sparked tensions between Germany and the United States, but Washington finally lifted sanctions against the pipeline’s Russian-controlled builder.

Merkel stated that if gas is “used as a weapon,” the Germany-US agreement contains “sanctions.”

She went on to say that these agreements were “binding on future German governments,” as she prepares to step down after 16 years in power next month.

Since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and pro-Russia separatists broke away from the country’s east, Merkel has been a critical ally of Ukraine.

However, the German chancellor has irritated Ukrainian officials by refusing to transfer weaponry to Kiev and completing the Nord Steam 2 pipeline.