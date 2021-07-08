Zara Clothing Labels Have a Strange ‘Code’ of Symbols, according to a shopper.

A customer was surprised to discover a “code” made up of circles, squares, and triangles on Zara’s apparel labels.

After learning about the shapes, the client, who goes by the online handle Lucy, posted a video to her TikTok account of her digging through her clothes.

Lucy recorded her response after reading a comment on TikTok from Zar.a0, who said: “I saw a thing on a TikTok about Zara where if the label has a circle on it it runs wide, triangle runs tiny, and square if it’s true to size.”

Lucy, who was supposed to be from the United Kingdom, opened up her recent purchases from the clothes store, which still had the labels on them, armed with this knowledge.

“Wait a second, where’s this tag?” So far, I’ve found a circle, a square, and a triangle. I mean, there aren’t any that I can see. Is it on this page? I’m not sure what you’re talking about. “I don’t think there’s anything,” she replies as she searches the label. She bought a pair of mint green trousers in size XL for £27.99 (about $38).

She looks inside the clothes after inspecting the price tag, saying, “Ok, I just checked inside, there’s like a grey square?” But I’m not sure if that’s the same.”

As she headed for her closet, she films the black shape on the inside label of the pants, but she’s still not confident it’s what she’s looking for.

“Right now, I’m going through the remainder of my Zara belongings. So majority of these are Zara, including this dress,” she exclaims as she notices a triangle embroidered on the label.

“That’s a triangle,” says the narrator. Put a stop to it. No, no, wait a minute. I’m afraid I can’t. When she realizes there are shapes on every label, she exclaims, “What?” Lucy begins to go through her wardrobe, exclaiming, “So these tops are Zara, right, triangle, that’s a square.”

Her video, which was published on Tuesday, has already received over 2 million views, with several shoppers admitting they double-checked their purchases right after.

"It's midnight," Carla G wrote. I have to be up in four hours, and you better believe it, girl.