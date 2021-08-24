Zambia’s opposition leader takes the presidential oath of office.

Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s newly elected leader, was sworn in on Tuesday following a landslide election victory hailed as a remarkable victory over authoritarianism and a watershed moment in African democracy.

Hichilema, 59, took the oath of office in front of tens of thousands of ecstatic fans at Lusaka’s Heroes Stadium, dressed in the red and yellow of his United Party for National Development.

Many people had stayed the night at the venue in order to have a good seat. They erupted in applause as Hichilema emerged from a white SUV wearing a face mask, a dark suit, and a scarlet tie, waving white-gloved hands as his security crew battled the mob.

As the crowded stadium shouted and yelled, he stated, “I, Hakainde Hichilema, do vow that I would faithfully and carefully discharge my duties… in this exalted office.”

Hichilema defeated President Edgar Lungu, 64, by over one million votes in his sixth presidential bid, a landslide fueled by economic hardship and limited liberties under the previous regime.

Since 2015, this is the 17th opposition victory in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite limited campaigning and probable rigging in favor of Lungu’s party, it happened.

On August 12, approximately 71 percent of Zambians voted, and many waited until late at night to cast their ballots.

In both 2016 surveys and a 2015 snap election, Lungu and his opponent were neck and neck.

However, the incumbent’s popularity was harmed by unsustainable infrastructure spending, which led to a financial crisis in the copper-rich southern African nation of nearly 18 million people.

Basic items became costly in a country where more than half of the population lived in poverty before the outbreak, as the native kwacha currency fell and inflation soared to almost 24 percent.

Hichilema, often known as “HH” or “Bally” (a slang term for father), has promised to clean up the mess and attract back frightened investors.

Mateyo Simukonda, 36, who had traveled from the northern Copperbelt Province, the heart of Zambia’s mining activities, stated, “I came to witness the thorough burying of Lungu and corruption.”

He told AFP that he had been waiting at the stadium since 4 a.m. “We have now put him to rest and let him rest in peace,” he said.

Opposition politicians from the region, as well as former and current African leaders, such as the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, were among the attendees.

Authoritarian leaders might draw a few lessons from this, according to Zambian economist Grieve Chelwa.

However, according to Washington Newsday’s Brief News.