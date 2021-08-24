Zambia’s Opposition Leader Takes Office, Giving Democracy a Boost

Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s newly elected president, enters office on Tuesday following a landslide election victory heralded as a remarkable victory over authoritarianism and a watershed moment in African democracy.

Hichilema, 59, will take the oath of office in front of an audience that will include current and former African leaders, as well as opposition lawmakers across the continent.

Hichilema defeated President Edgar Lungu, 64, by over one million votes in his sixth presidential bid, a landslide fueled by economic hardship and limited liberties under the previous regime.

Since 2015, this is the 17th opposition victory in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite limited campaigning and probable rigging in favor of Lungu’s party, it happened.

On August 12, approximately 71 percent of Zambians voted, and many waited until late at night to cast their ballots.

Ringisai Chikohomero, a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in Pretoria, told AFP, “It was an unparalleled miscalculation of the people’s will.”

In both 2016 surveys and a 2015 snap election, Lungu and his opponent were neck and neck.

However, the incumbent’s popularity was harmed by unsustainable infrastructure spending, which led to a financial crisis in the copper-rich southern African nation of nearly 18 million people.

Basic items became costly in a country where more than half of the population lived in poverty before the outbreak, as the native kwacha currency fell and inflation soared to almost 24 percent.

Hichilema, often known as “HH” or “Bally” (a slang term for father), has promised to clean up the mess and attract back frightened investors.

Authoritarian leaders might draw a few lessons from this, according to Zambian economist Grieve Chelwa.

However, he cautioned that the Zambian scenario might have the “adverse impact” of pushing African “tyrants” to “rig harder.”

Analysts and observers agree that Lungu tampered with the election, citing intimidation methods and more votes registered in opposition strongholds as evidence.

Political scientist Nic Cheeseman remarked, “It was a poor-quality election that was manipulated in a lot of ways.”

He stated that the results “could have easily been rigged for the ruling party if the margin of victory hadn’t been so large.”

Hichilema had attempted unsuccessfully to overturn the 2016 election, which he lost by a razor-thin margin of 100,000 votes.

After Malawi in 2020, Zambia becomes only the second country in southern Africa in recent years to hand over the president to an opposition candidate.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already warned his opponents against harboring similar ambitions.

Analysts, on the other hand, believe that change is catching on. Brief News from Washington Newsday.