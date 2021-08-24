Zambia’s New President is a millionaire “cattle boy.”

Hakainde Hichilema, the president of Zambia, will take the oath of office on Tuesday. He is a business magnate who styles himself as a “cattle boy.”

The seasoned opposition politician campaigned for president six times before finally winning in a landslide.

On August 12, he received over one million more votes than his predecessor and long-time competitor, Edgar Lungu, to whom he had lost twice by a razor-thin margin.

The most recent came in the 2016 election, when Lungu narrowly won by 100,000 votes.

This time, the 59-year-old opposition leader capitalized on broad discontent with Lungu’s economic policies and what he described as a “brutal government” in Zambia.

Hichilema is no stranger to controversies in the copper-rich southern African nation, having previously run afoul of the authorities. He frequently notes that since entering politics, he has been detained 15 times.

He was charged with treason after the 2016 election for allegedly neglecting to pull over to allow the presidential convoy to pass.

Before the charges were dropped, he spent four months in a maximum-security prison, and he has vowed a “better democracy” under his rule.

In his inaugural address to the nation, Hichilema, sometimes known as “HH,” remarked, “We are not going to jail those who arrested us because then we are no different from them.”

After years of Lungu’s spending spree, he inherited a weak economy in a country where more than half of the people lived in poverty even before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Zambia became the first African country to default on its debt in the post-coronavirus era last year.

In the same speech, Hichilema remarked, “We have a big work ahead of us to rebuild our economy and deliver on your aspirations.”

“The trip will be difficult and trying, with ups and downs, but I am confident that with hard work and dedication, we will be able to construct a better life for you.”

Hichilema, one of Zambia’s wealthiest men, has worked hard to overcome his reputation as an aristocrat who lacks common sense.

“I’m simply a cowboy… In a May interview with AFP, he described himself as “an ordinary citizen, an ordinary African” and said, “It’s a childhood love.”

The politician returned to the issue in his inaugural address, recalling going to school “without shoes.”

“I got the chance… we want to spread those possibilities for all our children to better than what HH has become,” he continued.

