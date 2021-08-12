Zambians cast ballots in hotly contested elections.

After a tense campaign overshadowed by economic concerns and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Zambians voted in countrywide elections on Thursday.

There are sixteen presidential candidates running, but the frontrunners are President Edgar Lungu, 64, and his long-time rival and business mogul Hakainde Hichilema, 59, who are squaring off for the third time in the polls.

Hichilema, who is seeking re-election for the sixth time, is backed by a coalition of ten political groups.

Hundreds of people stood in long lines in the dark to vote at a secondary school in the Matero suburb of Lusaka.

President Lungu was one of the first individuals in Lusaka to cast a ballot.

“Zambians are ready to vote, and they (have) come in numbers,” Lungu told reporters after casting his ballot at a school in Chawama, a disadvantaged Lusaka neighborhood.

According to polls, rising living costs have weakened the incumbent’s support base, and the race could be even closer than the 2016 election, when Hichilema was defeated by about 100,000 votes.

Lungu, a trained lawyer, is accused of taking on unsustainable debt, mainly from Chinese creditors, to fund a rash of infrastructure projects.

Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt since the coronavirus pandemic began under his leadership, while inflation reached 24.6 percent in June, the highest level in more than a decade.

After the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s second largest copper producer and the world’s ninth largest producer failed another debt payments this year.

“I’m casting my vote for change. “We can’t keep going down this road,” Andrew Daka, 20, who was voting for the first time, said.

However, Lungu claims that “things are moving smoothly in the country” and that he is confident of winning, despite his critics pointing to high living costs, poverty, and unemployment.

According to O’Brien Kaaba, a political scientist at the University of Zambia, the vote will be impacted by “bad governance and a hurting economy.”

Tensions have risen in the run-up to polls in this 17-million-strong country in southern Africa.

On multiple instances, supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) battled violently, causing Lungu to call in the army.

Critics have accused the PF of using the extraordinary measure to frighten opposition voters, which it denies.

Since taking office in 2015, the president has become increasingly tough on dissent, creating fears of retaliation if the results are challenged.

Meanwhile, UPND sympathizers have kept a low profile. Brief News from Washington Newsday.