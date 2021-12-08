Yusaku Maezawa, a fashion tycoon, is going to the International Space Station for a 12-day adventure.

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese fashion billionaire, has launched into space and will board the International Space Station on Wednesday for a 12-day journey among the stars.

Maezawa and his producer, Yozo Hirano, boarded the Russian Soyuz spacecraft with Russian astronaut Alexander Misurkin. Since 2009, they are the first paying guests to visit the International Space Station.

Later on Wednesday, they’ll dock with the International Space Station.

Maezawa enlisted the support of the general people in planning his epic expedition, asking for suggestions on what to do while in space. According to Tom Shelley, president of Space Adventures, he came up with a list of 100 items, ranging from “basic stuff about daily living to maybe some other enjoyable activities, to more important issues as well.”

The wealthy are getting more interested in space tourism. According to CNN, Virgin CEO Richard Branson and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos both traveled into suborbital space in July.

According to CNN, Dennis Tito, a millionaire from the United States, became the first space tourist in 2001 when he visited the international space station.

“I was overjoyed. “I mean, that was the greatest moment of my life, achieving a life goal, and I knew there was nothing that could ever compare,” he remarked.

During a pre-flight news interview on Tuesday, Maezawa stated of the upcoming trip, “I would like to look at the Earth from space.” I’d like to experience the sensation of being weightless.

“I also have a personal expectation: I’m interested to see how space changes me, how I change after this space voyage.”

Shelley told the Associated Press earlier this year that “his objective is to try to transmit the experience of what it means to be in space with the general people.”

Hirano intends to document the mission.

The trio launched on Soyuz MS-20 from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan at 12:38 p.m. (0738 GMT) and docked at the orbiting outpost over six hours later.

The crew will be able to open the hatches and go from the Soyuz to the space station in a few hours.

The cost of the vacation has not been revealed.

Maezawa made his fortune in the retail fashion industry by founding Zozotown, Japan's largest online fashion mall.