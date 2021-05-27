YouTuber is arrested after tying balloons to a dog and sending it flying in the air.

People do crazy things for views on social media all the time, but one Indian YouTuber went too far by strapping helium balloons to his pet dog and sent it flying through the air.

Gaurav Sharma, who has over four million subscribers on YouTube, can be seen attaching his Pomeranian dog ‘Dollar’ to a collection of enormous pastel-colored balloons in the now-deleted video.

As a woman in a mask watches, the panicked animal floats high into the air before smashing with a nearby balcony.

After conducting the prank on May 21, the 32-year-old from New Delhi was arrested for animal cruelty.

Sharma later apologized in a second video posted to YouTube.

He stated, ” “I apologize for my error, but I had taken all necessary precautions before flying the video.

“I treat my pet as if it were a child. I am also a pet lover, and the incorrect content was sent out. Seeing some video from the outside had an impact on me.

“I apologize for that, and I urge everyone viewing not to be influenced by my video.”

Atul Kumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South Deli, issued a statement indicating that the NGO People For Animals had filed a complaint.

He stated, ” “We filed a complaint under the Disaster Management Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“The culprit, a resident of Malviya Nagar’s Panchsheel Vihar, was arrested but later freed on Thursday evening because the crime is a bailable offense.

“He said he’s a YouTuber and made the video for his channel,” she said.

If you’d rather learn about dogs acting on their own in a safe atmosphere, this video of a golden retriever barricading himself in the bathroom might be of interest.

The dog refuses to come out of the room in the video provided to TikTok by @goldenlarrydavid, before slamming the door shut on his irritated owners.

In another video, a woman told her dog a story using all of his favorite terms, and the dog had a hilarious reply.

TikTok user @leniiitas, also known as Lenita, uploaded videos of her adorable dog Zeus to the app.

She is filming the animal in the video, and an artificial voiceover says: This is a condensed version of the information.