Youth in an Iraqi protest hub have pledged to boycott rigged elections.

Iraq will hold early elections on Sunday as a concession to a youth-led protest movement, but most young people in Nasiriyah, the epicenter of the uprising, will not vote.

The tone in Nasiriyah and much of Iraq is gloomy ahead of the parliamentary elections, with little confidence that the election would deliver much-needed change to the war-torn country.

“Iraqi elections are rigged,” said Anas, a 21-year-old from the impoverished southern city, echoing a prevalent feeling among young individuals.

“Arms and money corrupt them, and I can’t be forced to vote with a pistol to my head.”

Anas, who declined to offer his full name, has a bachelor’s degree in economics but, like 40% of Iraqi teenagers, is unemployed.

Anti-government protests began in Baghdad and places in the predominantly Shiite south, such as Nasiriyah, in October 2019, against corruption, unemployment, bad public services, and Iran’s influence over Iraq.

Protests have dwindled in many parts of the country after two years. However, seething public rage can still be felt in Nasiriyah.

Young demonstrators still take to the streets from time to time, displaying posters of “martyrs” murdered in battles with police forces.

Anas claimed that the protests transformed his life and made him aware of the issues of his country.

“I used to be a regular person who went to university. He said, “I either studied or texted my lover.”

“However, during the October revolution, I felt I had a responsibility to fulfill, a role to play in society, and that my voice was being heard.”

In Iraq, about 600 people were killed and tens of thousands were injured in protest-related violence. Since then, other activists have been killed, kidnapped, or threatened, but no one has been held accountable.

Pro-Iran armed organizations, which are part of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary coalition that helped fight the Islamic State jihadist group, have been criticized by activists.

Apart from insecurity, Iraq faces an economic crisis aggravated by lower oil income and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as infrastructure that has deteriorated due to decades of fighting and neglect.

Nasiriyah encapsulates everything: poverty is prevalent, there are major power and water outages, and infrastructure investment is woefully deficient.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion that deposed tyrant Saddam Hussein, the country has experienced nearly two decades of conflict and insurgency.

But promises of a fresh start for the oil-rich country have been elusive, with many blaming Iraq’s woes on corrupt leaders.

Haider Jaafar, 23, said he thought elections were "the" two years ago.