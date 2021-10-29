Young Salvadorans Looking for a Better Life… At Home

Cristina Navas was ten years old when her gang member brother was killed. Despite a life marred by poverty-fueled violence, Navas is doing everything she can to avoid joining the migrant exodus from El Salvador.

She is now 22 years old and lives with her mother and sister in Soyapango, a big city in the country’s northeast that is constantly terrorized by gangs.

On a narrow, congested street with crumbling sidewalks, their small concrete house with asbestos roof and heavy security bars on the doors and windows stands out.

There are no cops in sight, but gang members skulk in the shadows.

In such difficult circumstances, Navas is one of the fortunate few who will receive a university education.

The cheerful young woman is studying English owing to a scholarship from the Forever Foundation, which aims to improve Salvadorans’ living situations through education.

In the last year, the organization has helped about 1,000 young people enroll in postsecondary education, working with 12 private universities.

Navas, for his part, is one of the foundation’s many volunteers, teaching English to high school kids at the foundation’s headquarters in Soyapango, which even has a tiny football field.

“Not everyone is a criminal. There are certain very gifted individuals among us “AFP quoted Navas as saying.

After the murder of Navas’s 14-year-old brother Manuel, their mother applied for refuge in Canada, but the family was turned down.

“Families of gang members do not receive assistance; there is no support for them,” Navas stated.

Instead, she’s focused on making it happen at home.

Navas and 2,000 other people held a “Reverse Caravan” demonstration near the Guatemalan border two weeks ago, demanding better chances in their homeland. The hashtag #mequedoenelsalvador was used to bring them together (I am staying in El Salvador).

Normally, Salvadoran migrants who attempt to enter the United States via Mexico in search of a better life do so through Guatemala.

Around a quarter of Salvadorans live abroad, mostly in the United States, according to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to migrant-assistance organizations, roughly 200-300 undocumented Salvadorans leave the nation every day.

“The reality of youth migration is hard. That will continue as long as conditions do not allow them to attend university and obtain at least one job “Rene Martinez, a sociologist, said AFP.

The all-pervasive gang violence in El Salvador is a primary motivator.

