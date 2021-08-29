‘You Should Feel Immense Pride,’ Boris Johnson says of those who served in Afghanistan.

As the last British soldiers and veterans left the war-torn country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked present and former British soldiers and veterans for their service in Afghanistan over the last two decades.

Johnson wrote an open letter to the “Armed Forces Community” on Twitter, saying that those who fought in Afghanistan should “feel enormous pride.” He stated that he was “lost in awe of everyone involved in Op PITTING,” the UK’s military operation to evacuate British and Afghan nationals from the country.

“In terms of pace and size, there has been nothing like it in my lifetime,” Johnson wrote.

To all those who served in Afghanistan, this is my letter to you.

You all played a part, whether you are still serving or a veteran, a loved one, a relative, or a friend, and you should be extremely proud. pic.twitter.com/Foy5r41Mcr

29 August 2021 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson)

According to The Guardian, the last airplane carrying British troops and diplomats left Kabul airport on Saturday.

The British ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, stated in a video released to Twitter on Saturday that almost 15,000 British nationals, Afghan workers, and “anyone at risk” have been evacuated since the operation began on August 13.

Since the start of Operation Pitting, around 15,000 British nationals, Afghan personnel, and others in danger have been evacuated from Kabul; our commitment to the Afghan people will continue. pic.twitter.com/zUQ52ps1cE

August 28, 2021 — Laurie Bristow (@laurie bristow)

In Kabul, some 1,000 military, diplomatic, and civilian officials are working on Operation PITTING, according to Bristow. In the days following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, US troops continue to evacuate Americans and Afghans.

In the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, the British military first entered Afghanistan 20 years ago.

“Our job in Afghanistan was straightforward: to protect the United Kingdom from harm, and you accomplished that goal. “Not a single terrorist assault has been undertaken from Afghan land against the United Kingdom or any other Western country in the last 20 years,” the prime minister wrote.

According to Johnson, the troops’ efforts benefited “the people of one of the world’s poorest countries.”

“Your accomplishments may be seen in the first homes to have electricity. This is a condensed version of the information.