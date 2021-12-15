You can now earn $65 per hour by watching DIY TikTok Hacks on YouTube.

A company is willing to pay you large money only to watch TikTok videos, which is certainly a dream job for many.

Feeling terrible for wasting hours of your life scrolling endlessly through TikTok is already a thing of the past, with corporations constantly giving money for the habit.

MaterialsMarket.com, a construction supplier marketplace, is paying a TikTok Hack Reviewer £50 ($66.11) each hour.

The site is trying to recruit a DIY-inclined individual to sit and watch TikTok hacks, building a list of the most popular, useful ones on the app, in order to enhance its on-site content.

Buyers at the Materials Market work directly with construction industry suppliers, matching materials based on optimum costs and delivery timeframes. Despite the fact that the company is based in the United Kingdom, the position is remote and hence open to candidates from all over the world, including the United States.

Materials Market noted, “The ‘TikTok Hack Reviewer’ will be expected to be on the lookout for trending hacks that entail DIY, construction, and hands-on crafts, and to make a note of them to send back to their employer.”

After getting the carefully produced list, the team will use it to inform site visitors about the effectiveness of the most popular hacks.

Candidates only need a TikTok-compatible device, but the firm will pay for a month’s worth of Wi-Fi. Although digital abilities and experience with content development are useful, they are not required. They are able to provide written training because DIY knowledge is preferred above previous expertise.

Up to ten hours of work are available, with a total prize pool of £500 ($661.10). Applicants must simply apply online. The deadline for applications is December 22, and the position will commence in January.

“We’ve all seen hacks online—especially DIY hacks—that can be useful, but also ones that aren’t trustworthy and can lead to disaster!” “Using a fun platform like TikTok to further the Materials Market ethos and make the lives of DIY enthusiasts and want tobe home renovators a little easier with our on-site guides is a perfect way to use a fun platform like TikTok to further the Materials Market ethos,” said Andrew Haehn, co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com.

