Yoshihide Suga Says Olympic Suspension Isn’t a Concern Amid Tokyo COVID Case Record

When asked if the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games should be canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, “There is no worry about that,” adding that people have been moving around less now that the Games have begun and the government’s request that people work remotely, according to the Associated Press.

Tokyo reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 7, breaking the previous high of 2,520 set on Jan. 7, increasing the total number of cases to above 200,000 since the epidemic began.

“Please watch the Olympic Games on TV at home,” Suga advised, and avoid unnecessary outings.

Tokyo is in the midst of its fourth coronavirus outbreak, which will last through the Olympics and into late August, just before the Paralympics begin.

Experts have warned that the more contagious delta version could trigger a spike in cases during the Olympics, which begin on Friday.

Despite this, Japan has fewer cases and deaths than many other countries. It reported 5,020 daily cases for a total of 870,445 illnesses and 15,129 deaths nationwide on Monday. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, its 7-day rolling average of cases is roughly 3.57 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.76 in India, 17.3 in the US, and 53.1 in the UK.

Suga’s government has been chastised for putting the Olympics ahead of the nation’s health, according to some. In recent media polls, his popular support has dropped to roughly 30%, and there is little excitement surrounding the Games.

When asked about the increase in cases, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said it was not surprising. “Given the global acceleration of infections due to the delta strain, which is displacing previous variants,” he said, “it was quite possible.”

Instead of blaming the Olympics, Tamura attacked taverns and restaurants who continue to serve alcohol despite a state-of-emergency restriction.

According to Kazuhiro Tateda, a Toho University infectious diseases expert who is on a government commission, the continuous uptick despite two weeks of emergency measures, which center on restricted hours for eateries and an alcohol prohibition, means they are unsuccessful. Infections may rise in the following weeks as a result of the Olympics and summer vacations, according to Tateda. This is a condensed version of the information.