Yonhap reports that North Korea appears to have held a late-night military parade.

According to the South’s Yonhap news agency, North Korea appears to have held a military parade in Pyongyang in the early hours of Thursday, citing an unnamed military source and adding Seoul was trying to authenticate the incident.

The insider told Yonhap only that there were “indications” the parade took place after midnight and that he couldn’t say whether leader Kim Jong Un was present or if Pyongyang showcased any new military weapons.

According to Yonhap, “the (South Korean) military is analyzing the signs.”

An AFP request for confirmation or comment was not immediately responded to by the South Korean defense ministry.

North Korea celebrates its 73rd birthday on Thursday.

The North last held a military parade in January, just days before US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, during which it displayed a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Pyongyang is subject to a number of international sanctions as a result of its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

At the same time, it has enforced a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, closing its borders to protect itself from the virus, which first appeared in neighboring China, putting even more strain on its already ailing economy.

The UN atomic agency (IAEA) reported last month that the nuclear-armed North appeared to have begun its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor at Yongbyon, describing the development as “very worrying.”