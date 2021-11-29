Yemen’s fleeing families face a desert winter that they fear may kill them.

Yehya Hayba and his family are jammed into a desert tent with scores of others, fearing the advent of winter, after being forced to flee fighting in Yemen’s terrible war.

After hostilities near their home erupted, Hayba, his wife, and their seven children fled to the Al-Sumya camp east of Marib city, the government’s last northern stronghold.

The family has nothing except two blankets to keep them warm during the chilly nights, having been displaced for the second time in the seven-year civil war.

“It’s a section of the desert known as the Empty Quarter. There are no humanitarian aid, schools, hospitals, or other facilities available “AFP quoted Hayba, 39, as saying.

According to the International Organization for Migration, Al-Sumya, with its clusters of temporary tents, has seen an inflow of displaced persons, with hundreds arriving in a month.

The camp, which has limited supplies, is a witness to a conflict that has caused millions of people to flee their homes, resulting in the world’s largest humanitarian disaster, according to the United Nations.

“We’ve been displaced two or three times,” Ali Abdullah, another camp inhabitant, explained. “We haven’t received blankets or mattresses, and we’re going to die from the cold.” The Hayba family sleeps in a tent with six other families, with only two bales of straw to sleep on for roughly 35 people.

“We have a lot of problems here,” he told AFP. “We can’t even hang a curtain for privacy, and we don’t have the resources to build a functional restroom… One blanket is shared by three or four youngsters.” The Huthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, launched a major assault on the vital city of Marib in February, and after a brief respite, they resumed their campaign in September.

Despite the Saudi-led coalition’s aerial bombardment, the Huthis claim to be strengthening their grip around Marib, with fighting occurring to the city’s north, west, and south.

About 60 families were sheltering at Al-Sumya until this month, when an estimated 1,200 fleeing households arrived, according to IOM spokeswoman Angela Wells.

She stated that the IOM had begun to provide services in the camp, including emergency relief supplies, water trucking, and the construction of latrines and water tanks.

However, as winter approaches, concerns are mounting.

“As the winter months approach, we’re concerned that many people will be without the clothing, blankets, and other basic necessities they’ll need to be safe and warm — particularly those living in makeshift shelters that aren’t built to keep people safe from the elements,” Wells told AFP.

