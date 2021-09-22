Yemeni woman turns her home into a school in search of knowledge during the war.

At her home in a secluded town in the southern province of Hodeida, Yemeni teacher Amina Mahdi teaches a science lesson to youngsters stretched across the ground.

In the small rural region of Muhib in the Al-Tuhayta district, learning at Mahdi’s sun-bleached compound is their sole opportunity for an education.

Prior to the start of the impoverished country’s catastrophic war in 2014, she had already begun teaching youngsters to read and write.

“The high percentage of illiteracy in the community and the fact that children were deprived of an education led me to teach,” Mahdi told AFP.

With dozens of kids to look after, Mahdi separated them into three age groups and taught each session for two hours each day.

Aside from learning to read and write, the children are also taught arithmetic and science.

However, Mahdi claims that her home, which has hundreds of volumes packed on a single shelf, is unsuitable for teaching.

She said, wearing an all-black niqab, “There is a lot of harm from the sun and heat.”

Yemen’s conflict pits the government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, against Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who hold the capital Sanaa and much of the country’s northern and western regions.

Thousands of people have been killed, largely civilians, and millions have been displaced in what the UN considers the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster.

According to the UN Children’s Agency, more than 2,500 schools in the country are unfit for use, with some being demolished and others being converted into refugee camps or military facilities.

Much before the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF predicted that two million children were out of school; a second systemic shock, it says, has likely pushed the number even higher.

“Without Miss Amina, we wouldn’t have been able to read, write, or learn,” one of the students, Ibrahim Mohib, told AFP.

Mohammed, Mahdi’s father, claimed he had no regrets about sending his three children to Mahdi’s house to learn.

He remarked, “They were taught there from the first to the fourth grades, and thank God for (Mahdi’s) efforts to teach them.”

Mahdi stated that she expects to receive some type of assistance in order to teach the youngsters.

“My modest home is no longer enough, and it has turned into a public space where I am no longer at ease.”