Yemeni rebels have announced the resumption of UN flights into Sanaa for the time being.

Yemen’s Huthi rebels announced Tuesday that UN assistance flights into the capital Sanaa have been temporarily resumed, a week after they were halted due to Saudi-led coalition air attacks.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah television stated that “the civil aviation authority announces the temporary resumption of UN and other organization flights into Sanaa airport.”

“The (rebel administration’s) foreign ministry was contacted to inform the United Nations and all international organizations that Sanaa airport was ready to welcome flights,” says the statement.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in civil conflict, pitting the government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, against the Iran-backed Huthis, who control much of the country’s north.

Thousands of people have been slaughtered in the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, according to the United Nations.

Since August 2016, a Saudi-led blockade has mostly blocked flights into the rebel-held city, although there have been exceptions for aid flights, which constitute a vital lifeline for the populace.

The Huthi rebels claimed that Saudi-led air strikes last week prevented UN relief planes into Sanaa, but the coalition stated the airport had already been shuttered two days before and blamed the militants.

Turki al-Maliki, a coalition spokesman, said on Sunday that the Huthis were “militarising” Sanaa airport and using it as a “major centre for launching ballistic missiles and drones” against the kingdom.

He also accused Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah of assisting the Huthis in firing missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia, where two people were murdered just a few weeks ago.

Following the tragic rebel strike, the coalition launched a “large-scale” military offensive against the Huthis on Saturday.

Yemeni medics informed AFP that the coalition raids killed three people, including a kid and a woman.

The coalition asserts that its operations are conducted in compliance with international humanitarian law, and the Huthis have been accused of using people as human shields on numerous occasions.

Saudi Arabia has long accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with advanced weapons and training the terrorists through its Hezbollah affiliate.

Tehran denies the allegations, while Hezbollah slammed them as “ridiculous” on Monday.

Last Monday, the US Navy announced the seizure of 1,400 AK-47 guns and ammo from a fishing boat suspected of transferring weapons from Iran to the Huthis.

The Huthis accused the coalition on Tuesday of delaying the entry of “communication and navigation systems… into Sanaa airport to replace the existing ones,” according to the Huthis.

"The United Nations and foreign organizations have been advised that the long-term operation of these devices is not guaranteed."