Yemeni rebels are aided by Iran and Hezbollah, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition accused Iran and Hezbollah of assisting Yemen’s Huthi rebels in firing missiles and drones at the kingdom, killing two people.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with advanced weapons and Hezbollah of training the militants since the alliance entered over seven years ago to assist Yemen’s government.

Tehran refutes the allegations. Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group in Lebanon backed by Iran, has consistently denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen.

The latest Saudi charge came as the coalition ramped up its aerial bombing campaign against the Huthis, who are backed by Iran, in revenge for the kingdom’s deadly attacks.

At a news conference, Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the Huthis were “militarising” Sanaa airport and using it as a “major centre for launching ballistic missiles and drones” into Saudi Arabia.

Malki displayed a video clip to reporters that he said depicted