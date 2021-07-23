Yellen warns that the US will reach its debt ceiling on August 1st.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the US government will reach the federal borrowing limit on August 1, forcing officials to use “extraordinary measures” until lawmakers lift the ceiling.

The debt ceiling was postponed in 2019 by Congress, but that exemption is set to expire in roughly two weeks, and Yellen warned of catastrophic implications if Congress does not act.

“If Congress does not act to suspend or increase the debt ceiling by Monday, August 2, 2021, Treasury will be forced to take additional exceptional steps to prevent the US from defaulting on its obligations,” Yellen wrote to Democratic and Republican legislators in Congress.

The US national debt has increased as a result of three huge expenditure packages passed by Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic effects.

According to the impartial Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the national debt was $28.5 trillion at the end of June, and the budget deficit this year will be $3 trillion, second only to the record deficit in 2020.

Yellen emphasized that extending the debt ceiling does not increase expenditure; rather, it permits Treasury to fund measures that have already been approved by Congress.

“The current amount of debt reflects the cumulative effect of all earlier spending and tax decisions made by both parties’ administrations and Congresses over time,” she explained.

“Failure to satisfy such duties would have irreversible consequences for the US economy and all Americans’ livelihoods.”

Treasury will halt sales of State and Local Government Series securities on July 30 and will not continue until the ceiling is raised, she said.

The CBO estimates that Treasury will be able to pay the government’s debts until October or November, after which it will have to either delay payments or default, perhaps causing economic instability.

Raising the debt ceiling has been a controversial subject in Congress for years, and a 2011 impasse resulted in the United States losing its coveted AAA credit rating.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has warned to block a debt limit increase as Congress discusses Democratic President Joe Biden’s budget and spending proposals to overhaul the nation’s infrastructure.

In an interview with Punchbowl News this week, he stated, “I can’t fathom a single Republican voting to raise the debt ceiling after all we’ve been through.”