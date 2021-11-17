Yellen warns that the US may again breach the debt ceiling on December 15.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday that the US government could run out of money by December 15, urging legislators to raise the country’s debt ceiling to prevent a default.

In recent months, Democrats and Republicans in Washington have fought over raising the legal limit on how much debt the US can amass.

They were days away from striking the debt ceiling when they agreed to a $480 billion stop-gap increase in October, which Yellen claimed would keep the government functioning until December 3.

The Treasury Secretary, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, increased her estimate of when the deadline will be met by nearly two weeks. “There are situations in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to support the US government’s activities beyond this date,” she said. “It is imperative that Congress raise or suspend the debt ceiling as quickly as feasible to ensure the full faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen wrote.

The current argument occurs in the midst of protracted deliberations over Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion “Build Back Better” plan to invest in social services and education in the United States.

Although much of the debt the US government takes on is funded by outlays approved by previous Democratic and Republican administrations, the Republican minority in Congress opposes the measure and has stated that it would not agree to debt ceiling rises to pay for it.

They argued in October that the Democrats in charge of the House and Senate should raise the ceiling on their own, before eventually lifting their blockade to allow the temporary increase to pass.

Although the US has never defaulted on its debt and its Treasury bonds play a significant role in the global financial system, analysts warn that failing to increase the debt ceiling will result in a severe financial crisis.