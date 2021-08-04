Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury, has urged Congress to raise the US debt ceiling.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, called on Congress to take action to address the federal government’s borrowing limit, which was reached on Sunday.

The debt ceiling was suspended by Congress in 2019, but the two-year suspension expired on July 31, prompting Treasury to take “extraordinary measures” to stay below the cap and support government operations.

However, private analysts believe that those moves will only buy the government a few weeks until debt obligations are jeopardized unless the debt ceiling is raised or suspended.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen stated, “I respectfully ask Congress to defend the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as feasible.”

According to Treasury estimates, the debt limit was reset to the level as of Friday, which was slightly over $28 trillion.

The US national debt and deficit have grown as a result of three big spending packages passed by Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic effects.

This year’s budget deficit will reach $3 trillion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), second only to the record deficit in 2020.

Yellen reminded Congress in a letter earlier this month that extending the debt limit does not increase spending; rather, it permits Treasury to finance activities that have already been approved by the legislature.

Treasury should be able to maintain paying the government’s debts until October or November, according to the CBO, after which it will have to either delay payments or default, potentially causing economic pandemonium.

Raising the debt ceiling has been a controversial subject in Congress for numerous years, and a standoff in 2011 cost the US its coveted AAA credit rating.

The Democratic majority in Congress, on the other hand, may be more sympathetic to fixing the problem.

Faced with a debt limit battle, Yellen, like previous Treasury secretaries, announced Treasury would stop selling State and Local Government securities and postpone investments in various government retirement plans until September 30.