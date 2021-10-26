Years after the ‘pain’ of rumors, Japan’s Princess Mako marries.

On Tuesday, Japan’s princess Mako married her university boyfriend in a low-key ceremony devoid of conventional rites, with the couple expressing regret over the turmoil that surrounded their engagement.

Emperor Naruhito’s 30-year-old niece Mako gave up her royal title when she married Kei Komuro, who is the same age and works for a US legal company, according to imperial family norms.

“Kei is irreplaceable to me. For us to be able to protect our hearts, our marriage is a critical step “After the marriage was registered, she informed reporters.

“Whenever one-sided rumours evolve into groundless articles, I’ve been afraid, feeling sadness and pain,” she added as the newlyweds read out rehearsed statements in a soberly arranged hotel function room.

Since announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple has been dogged by tabloid controversies and severe online backlash over accusations that Komuro’s family is in financial trouble.

They married after much delay, without a wedding ceremony, reception dinner, or any of the traditional customs, deciding to do so quietly, away from a public that has not always been friendly.

Mako allegedly declined a substantial payout offered to royal women on their departure, reputedly up to 153 million yen ($1.35 million), and the couple is now rumored to be considering a transfer to the United States.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, royals in Japan are held to high standards, and Mako has developed complicated post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the media attention.

“Mako is one of my favorite characters. We only have one life to live, and I want us to spend it with the people we care about “Komuro remarked.

“It saddens me that Mako has been in such horrible mental and physical shape as a result of the false accusations.”

To make the encounter less stressful for Mako, the pair did not answer reporters’ queries vocally, according to the family.

Her status, however, was described as “not good” in a document sent to reporters.

Women from the imperial line are unable to reach the Chrysanthemum Throne, and when they marry a commoner, they forfeit their royal position.

On Tuesday morning, the princess said her goodbyes to her family, bowing to her mother and father, Crown Prince Akishino, and hugging her sister, according to television video.

Despite harsh press coverage and modest but vocal anti-marriage rallies, more than half of respondents in a Yomiuri Shimbun poll said they thought the marriage was a good thing.

"The most essential thing is that she is content," says the author.