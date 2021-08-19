Yantar, a Russian spy ship, was seen loitering near trans-Atlantic internet cables.

A 350-foot Russian surveillance ship was sighted near two trans-Atlantic undersea internet cables off the coast of Ireland on Tuesday. According to an Irish Defence Forces official, the Irish Navy was aware of the ship’s presence.

According to Naval News, based on AIS (automatic identification system) data obtained by MarineTraffic.com, the vessel Yantar took up a stationary position between two underwater internet cables on Tuesday and remained there for most of Wednesday before going southwest.

The “Irish Naval Service is aware of the Russian ship Yantar transiting in the Irish exclusive economic zone off the west coast of Ireland,” according to the Irish Defence Forces.

“This ship is transmitting on the Automatic Identification System and is operating outside of Irish territorial waters.” This action complies with the regulations for transiting international seas established by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). According to the Irish Defence Forces, territorial waters are 12 nautical miles off the coast of Ireland, and under UNCLOS, there are no restrictions on ships operating on the high seas inside exclusive economic zones.

Since 2015, Yantar has been serving in the Russian Navy, outfitted with deep-diving submersibles and sonar devices. It was previously suspected of interfering with subsea cables.

Yantar had changed course to run parallel to the planned route of the Celtic Norse undersea cable, the first submarine fiber optic cable between Norway and Ireland, before ending near the trans-Atlantic cables.

The AEConnect-1, which connects Ireland with the United States, is another close cable. It’s possible, according to Naval News, that there’s more undersea infrastructure in the area.

According to reports, Yantar is equipped with deep-sea tracking devices and can attach espionage equipment to underwater cables. The ship also contains submersibles and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for working on undersea infrastructure like internet cables.

According to sources, Yantar’s responsibilities include cable cutting, placing taps on underwater cables, and intelligence missions.

Around August 8, the ship is alleged to have left the Russian Arctic outpost of Olenya Guba. It did, however, vanish from AIS between leaving Olenya Guba and arriving off the coast of Ireland, but Navy boats are allowed to do so.

The espionage ship had previously been detected conducting operations off the coasts of Syria, the Persian Gulf, and the Americas, according to Russia’s clandestine Main Directorate of Underwater Research.