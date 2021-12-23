Xi’an Residents Hunker Down For City Lockdown After ‘A Week Of Anxiety’

Xi’an residents are facing a near-total city closure to contain a small outbreak, as China goes on with its zero-Covid plan ahead of the Winter Olympics, taking critical examinations in lockdown, adapting to home-schooling, and canceling family reunions.

As all 13 million citizens were advised to stay at home, the city changed: streets were deserted, people formed enormous lines at Covid-19 testing booths, and officials fenced off apartment complexes.

After more than 200 Covid cases were discovered this month, the ancient former capital, which was a major tourist destination before the pandemic, was quickly cordoned off.

Even a single Covid case in China can result in draconian travel prohibitions and stay-at-home orders.

Wei, a Xi’an resident, told AFP that the lockdown had made her “miserable,” as a series of outbreaks had prevented her from seeing her Beijing-based spouse for months.

“There was an outbreak in Beijing a while ago, and now there is an outbreak in Xi’an — it just alternated,” Wei explained.

The shutdown comes at a horrible moment for graduate school applicants in the city, who are now scrambling to ensure that they will be able to take the national postgraduate admission tests this weekend.

“It’s been a week of tension,” one exam candidate, who did not want to be identified, said.

“Two paper nucleic acid certifications from the previous 48 hours are required by the exam center. However, surrounding test centers now only provide electronic results, local hospitals have been closed, and the exam center would not answer the phone.” She had no idea how she was going to get to the exam place because the roads were closed.

As word of the coming lockdown spread, residents flocked to stores to stock up on supplies, according to local media.

Xi’an, according to the state-run Global Times, is facing “a huge test of its governance capability.”

Many municipal officials have been fired around China after being found to have handled outbreaks improperly, forcing local governments to enforce severe standards.

Before the outbreak, cautious tourist site operators in Xi’an had been requiring visitors to demonstrate negative Covid tests for admittance, with train arrivals required to confirm they were Covid-negative.

In China, there have been fewer than 5,000 Covid deaths, compared to almost 800,000 in the United States.

Many people told AFP they welcomed the stay-at-home order because the administration was sticking to its zero-Covid plan.

Sun, a Xi’an resident who only wanted to be recognized by her surname, told AFP, “(I believe) it should happen, that there should be a lockdown.”

She claimed she had a hunch about the shutdown.