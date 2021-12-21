Xi’an, China, is putting millions of people to the test as the number of Covid cases rises.

Following the discovery of more than 40 new cases, the Chinese city of Xi’an began testing millions of citizens for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising fears of wider transmission ahead of a busy tourist season.

As part of its zero-Covid plan, China has reduced new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year, enforcing border restrictions, targeted lockdowns, and lengthy quarantines.

However, the world’s second-largest economy is currently dealing with local epidemics in a number of cities, including vital industrial areas in the east and south.

Authorities are eager to put an end to the squabbles ahead of a critical period that includes the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, as well as a boom in cross-country travel during the Lunar New Year.

According to estimates from the province health commission, Xi’an, a historic northern city of roughly 13 million people, registered 42 additional cases on Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases diagnosed since December 9 to 91.

According to local government warnings, the city has also closed schools and big indoor leisure venues while asking citizens to avoid going out and congregating in large numbers.

The museum that houses the world-famous Terracotta Army — China’s first emperor’s 2,000-year-old mausoleum — announced on Sunday that it was closed “due to the necessity of epidemic prevention operations,” without specifying when it will return.

Covid-19 isn’t the only disease to strike Xi’an in recent weeks; the city has also had numerous cases of potentially fatal haemorrhagic fever since the start of the year.

Local officials have urged residents to be calm in the face of the rodent-borne sickness, claiming that it is widespread in northern China and readily preventable through immunization.