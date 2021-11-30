Xi Jinping’s Role in Xinjiang Rights Atrocities Revealed in Leaked China Papers

A renowned academic said on Tuesday that hundreds of pages of sensitive Chinese government documents had revealed Xi Jinping’s personal responsibility in the ongoing human rights crimes in Xinjiang.

According to German researcher Adrian Zenz, the leak is a subset of the “Xinjiang documents,” which were partially released by the New York Times in 2019. He said that the last 317 pages contain statements from Xi himself. It’s possibly the first time a top-secret document has included addresses from a Chinese president.

During a tour of Xinjiang in northern China, Xi encourages cadres to prepare to “address problems” in the region in remarks dated April 30, 2014. Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang personally demanded unpopular policies that were adopted in the mid-2010s, according to Zenz’s assessment of the materials.

According to study, one of these was the construction of a massive bureaucratic apparatus that was responsible for a region-wide counterterrorism campaign in 2014 and subsequently a re-education campaign in 2017. Zenz remarked on Twitter that the records demonstrate that high Chinese leadership was “behind practically every facet of the crimes in Xinjiang.”

“Those who should be seized should be seized, and those who should be convicted should be sentenced,” Xi said in another statement on May 28, 2014.

In the guise of de-radicalization, millions of Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minority ethnic groups have allegedly been subjected to mass imprisonment, forced labor, birth control, and harsh “sinicization.” China plans to “optimize” the Uyghur minority through population control, according to Zenz’s analysis of official Xinjiang statistics and reports.

Beijing has continued to reject allegations of wrongdoing in Xinjiang, calling such allegations “the lie of the century.” With the approaching Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which the US and other Western governments are anticipated to boycott diplomatically, its denials have only gotten stronger.

The leaked papers “are set to revolutionize our understanding of how the atrocities evolved, and the relationship between Beijing and the regional authorities, including Chen Quanguo,” Zenz said, because they provide a personal link between Xi—general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)—and the list of alleged violations in Xinjiang.

Chen was named the CCP secretary for Xinjiang in 2016 and is presumed to. This is a condensed version of the information.