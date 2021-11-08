Xi Jinping of China will solidify his power and lay out a vision for the country’s future.

During a closed-door four-day meeting of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) central committee in Beijing this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to cement his rule and pave the way for a third term in office.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi, 68, will publish a draft resolution on the ruling Chinese regime’s “important achievements and historical experience” at the sixth plenum, which began on Monday and is likely to end on Thursday.

In response to the resolution, the news agency stated, “Xi Jinping is without a doubt the fundamental figure mastering the tide of history.” After the last session, a communique summarizing the talks and resolutions is expected.

The resolution will be the party’s third since its founding in 1921. In 1945, Mao Zedong announced his vision for the party, claiming to be the only legitimate leader. Deng Xiaoping criticised Mao’s failings in 1981.

After abolishing term limits in 2018, the CCP’s roughly 200-member committee is anticipated to pave the groundwork for Xi to win a third five-year term as president at next year’s party congress. Every five years, the party congress is held.

The New York Times quoted Geremie R. Barmé, a New Zealand-based Chinese historian, as saying, “This is about establishing a new timescape for China around the Communist Party and Xi in which he is riding the wave of the past into the future.” “It’s not so much a resolve about the past as it is a resolution about the future.” According to Yang Yang, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law’s School of Political Science and Public Administration, the resolution will “highlight a new era for the Communist Party’s governance under Xi’s leadership.” “This will “create a framework for Xi to match Mao and Deng, as well as lay a foundation for Xi to continue to govern for the next term,” Yang said.

It comes as Xi has attempted to strengthen his grip on power this year, insisting that “Xi Jinping Thought” be taught in schools across the country.

In instructions released in August, the country’s Ministry of Education (MOE) stated that Xi’s political ideology will help “teenagers establish Marxist ideas.” Its goal is to “cultivate.” This is a condensed version of the information.