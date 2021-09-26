Xi Jinping of China warns of a “dark situation” with Taiwan.

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned that relations between Beijing and Taipei were “grim,” encouraging the island’s biggest opposition party to assist in the country’s “unification.”

China considers Taiwan, which is self-ruled and democratic, to be part of its territory, and has vowed to regain it one day, using force if necessary.

Xi has become China’s most belligerent leader since Mao Zedong, declaring the island’s annexation “inevitable.”

Xi said the Chinese Communist Party and the Kuomintang (KMT) should collaborate on a “common political basis” in a congratulatory letter to Eric Chu, the newly elected chairman of the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT).

“In the past, our two parties insisted on the ‘1992 consensus,’ opposing ‘Taiwan independence,’… to support peaceful advancements in cross-strait relations,” Xi wrote in the KMT letter.

“The situation in the Taiwan Strait is difficult and dismal right now,” he said, encouraging the parties to work together to achieve peace and “national unification.”

Between 2008 and 2016, relations between Taiwan and China improved dramatically under former KMT President Ma Ying-jeou, culminating in a historic meeting between Xi and him in Singapore in 2015.

By recognizing the so-called 1992 consensus — an unspoken understanding that there is only “one China” without clarifying whether Beijing or Taipei is its legitimate representative – the KMT has avoided a rift with China.

To ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Chu wrote to Xi, saying the two sides should “explore common ground and respect their differences.”

Since President Tsai Ing-election wen’s in 2016, Beijing has increased military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan, which sees the island as a sovereign republic separate from “one China.”

Last year, Chinese military jets made a record 380 intrusions into Taiwan’s defense zone, raising fears that tensions between the two countries were at an all-time high since the mid-1990s, according to some observers.

After announcing its objection to Taipei joining a key trans-Pacific trade deal, China sent 24 airplanes, including two nuclear-capable bombers, into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Thursday, the largest invasion in weeks.