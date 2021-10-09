Xi Jinping of China declares that reunification with Taiwan “will be realized.”

President Xi Jinping of China said on Saturday that “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan “will be and can be realized,” days after Chinese warplanes made unprecedented incursions into the democratically-ruled island’s air defense zone.

Taiwan, which has never formally proclaimed independence, is constantly threatened by invasion by China, which regards the island as its own and has threatened to seize it, if necessary, by force.

“Realizing national reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the nation as a whole, including our brethren in Taiwan,” Xi said in a speech commemorating the 110th anniversary of the revolution that ended millennia of imperial rule and led to the Republic of China’s formation.

“Taiwan independence is the greatest impediment to the motherland’s reunification and a significant concealed danger,” Xi warned.

As Xi spoke, a giant image of Sun Yat-sen, a Western-educated physician who led the 1911 revolution that overthrew the Qing empire, towered over the stage.

After Mao Zedong’s Communist forces won the Chinese civil war in 1949 and formed the People’s Republic, Sun founded the Republic of China, which is now the formal name of Taiwan.

“Our country’s complete reunification will be and can be realized,” Xi stated.

After a Pentagon official acknowledged that US special operations personnel have been secretly training Taiwanese troops for months, he issued a warning against foreign intervention in Taiwan.

“The Taiwan problem is completely a Chinese domestic matter that cannot be influenced by outside forces,” he stated.

Since President Tsai Ing-election wen’s in 2016, Beijing has increased pressure on Taipei, which she sees as “already autonomous.”

Tsai will speak during a commemoration of the 1911 revolution, one of the rare instances that brought China and Taiwan together.

After about 150 Chinese jets – a record number – made intrusions into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent days, Taiwan’s defense minister claimed military tensions with China were at their greatest in four decades.

Xi’s warning comes after Britain dispatched a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, challenging Beijing’s claim to the strategic waterway, and despite Chinese concerns, a French team visited Taiwan.

prw/bar/mtp/reb