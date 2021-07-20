WWII Property Claims Row is haunted by the ghosts of Poland’s past.

Shoshana Greenberg believes that a new law currently being debated in the Polish parliament means that she would lose any chance of receiving compensation for the properties taken from her family during World War II.

Greenberg, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, filed a claim on properties owned by her textile manufacturer family in Lodz, central Poland, nine years ago.

The 74-year-old said of the proposed new legislation, “I feel like I’ve lost a part of my body.”

The new rule places a time restriction on legal challenges to property confiscated after the war, many of which occurred during the Communist era, and will result in the dismissal of thousands of claims.

The contentious law, which sparked a diplomatic spat between Poland and Israel, was approved by the lower house of parliament in June and is set to be heard by the Senate this week.

While the rule applies to both Jewish and non-Jewish former property owners and their heirs, lawyer Tomasz Ludwik Krawczyk believes that Jewish property owners will be disproportionately affected because they are frequently late in filing a claim.

“They were not in Poland after the war for obvious reasons, and those who survived left Poland,” said Krawczyk, a reparations expert.

During World War II, six million Poles were slaughtered, half of them were Jews.

Following the war, Communist authorities nationalized a large number of properties that had been left vacant due to the deaths or fleeing of their owners.

Polish nobility whose properties were confiscated by the Communists are among the non-Jewish claimants.

Poland, unlike other Central and Eastern European countries, never passed a comprehensive restitution law after Communism fell in 1989, leaving individuals to take their chances in court.

“I believe the system is unjust because there is no property recovery act,” Krawczyk stated.

Claims against administrative decisions on the status of properties, such as nationalization, are now limited to 30 years under the new law.

It would also apply to existing processes, which Krawczyk called “manifestly unfair” because many claims are late due to delays in the legal system, not their own fault.

“I believe this is an attempt to obstruct the restitution process… done through the back door,” he stated.

According to the Polish government, the new law will clarify property rights and address the problem of widespread corruption and bogus claims based on counterfeit documents.

Israel and the United States, on the other hand, have slammed the bill.

Israel and the United States, on the other hand, have slammed the bill.

Israel has slammed it as "immoral" and "mind-boggling."