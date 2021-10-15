WTO’s Director-General Calls for a Resolution on Agriculture Subsidies.

WTO president Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Friday that massive agricultural subsidies, particularly those utilized in affluent nations, continue to distort global commerce and create unfair competition for farmers in poor countries.

“We have a huge dilemma,” she added, encouraging countries to come up with a solution as domestic agricultural subsidies “increase by leaps and bounds.”

The remarks were made during a conversation with World Bank President David Malpass as the international trade organization seeks to reach an agreement on the matter at a ministerial conference in Geneva in late November.

In a recent analysis, UN agencies estimated that worldwide farm producer support totals $540 billion (457 billion euros) every year, with the figure expected to triple to about $1.8 trillion by 2030.

The agencies claim that 87 percent of the aid, or $470 billion, is “price distorting, environmentally and socially detrimental.”

Most WTO members, according to Ngozi, want to “address the problem.”

Subsidies have been a source of contention since the organization’s inception, with an agreement to eliminate export subsidies reached in 2015.

The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) chief expressed concern about the impact on developing countries.

“We need to be concerned about how distortive these subsidies are and whether they create a competitive barrier,” Ngozi said. “If we don’t do something about it, many poor countries would be unable to compete due to enormous subsidies from wealthier countries.” The issue also has an environmental consequence, according to Malpass, because fertilizer subsidies can “distort… what crops are cultivated.” “It’s also expensive, and chemical runoff is a major source of ocean pollution,” he stated at an event hosted during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings.