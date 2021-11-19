WTA President Threatens To Pull Out Of China As Concerns About Peng Shuai’s Whereabouts Grow

If tennis star Peng Shui stays missing and her sexual assault charges against a top Communist Party member are not probed, the chairman of the Women’s Tennis Association has stated he is willing to break lucrative economic connections with China.

WTA CEO Steve Simon made his remarks on Thursday after tennis legend Serena Williams demanded a probe into Peng’s whereabouts.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, said earlier this month on Chinese social media that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his seventies, “forced” her into sex and that they had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The allegations, which for the first time brought the #MeToo movement into China’s ruling Communist Party’s highest levels, were soon removed from the Twitter-like Weibo site, and the 35-year-old has not been seen since.

To protect Peng’s safety, Simon told CNN that he is willing to sacrifice hundreds of millions of dollars in Chinese business in one of the WTA’s most important markets.

Simon stated, “We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the issues that come with that.”

“Women must be valued rather than censored,” he continued.

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Novak Djokovic all spoke out against the case on Thursday.

On Twitter, former world number one Williams remarked, “I am devastated and horrified to learn of the news of my peer, Peng Shuai.”

“I sincerely hope she is safe and finds quickly. This needs to be looked at, and we must not remain silent.” Williams’ tweet included a photo of a happy Peng with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

As pressure rises on Chinese officials to clarify Peng’s position and safety, the WTA, the world’s governing organization for women’s tennis, has demanded verification that she is safe.

Beijing has refused to comment on her fate or the case on numerous occasions.

Hu Xijin, the editor of the state-run Global Times, tweeted on Friday that he didn’t believe “Peng Shuai has faced reprisal and suppression imagined by foreign media for the thing people discussed.”

The state-run CGTN posted a screenshot of an email written by Peng to Simon and other WTA officials on Twitter earlier this week.

Peng states in the email that her previous accusations were “false” and that she is “resting at home and everything is great.”

The odd phrasing employed in the supposed email from Peng, which Twitter users noted had a cursor visible, soon raised concerns. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.