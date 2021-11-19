WTA President Threatens To Leave China Because Of Peng Shuai

If tennis star Peng Shuai stays missing and her sexual assault charges are not investigated, the chairman of the Women’s Tennis Association says he is willing to take tournaments out of China.

Former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion Peng claimed earlier this month on Chinese social media that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

The statements were swiftly removed from the Weibo platform, which is similar to Twitter, and the 35-year-old has not been seen since, raising concerns for her safety.

Since then, the WTA, the world’s governing body for women’s tennis, has demanded verification of her safety, and an increasing number of tennis stars, including Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams, have drawn attention to Peng’s plight.

WTA CEO Steve Simon told CNN that he is willing to risk losing hundreds of millions of dollars in business in China to protect Peng’s safety.

Simon stated, “We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the issues that come with that.”

“Because this is unquestionably greater than the company.”

“Women must be valued rather than censored,” he continued.

Chinese officials have been under increasing pressure to clarify Peng’s status and safety, but Beijing has remained mum on her situation.

China’s state-run CGTN posted a screenshot of an email written by Peng to Simon and other WTA officials on Twitter this week.

Peng supposedly states in the email that her earlier accusations were “false” and that she is “sleeping at home and everything is good.”

However, suspicions were rapidly raised regarding the odd wording used in the supposed email from Peng, which had a cursor visible in the screenshot provided by CGTN, according to Twitter users.

Simon stated he was having trouble believing the email was genuine and that it was a “manufactured statement of some sort.”

“We don’t know if she was forced to write it or if someone wrote it for her,” Simon told CNN.

“However, I don’t believe it has any validity at this time, and we won’t be at ease until we have an opportunity to speak with her.”