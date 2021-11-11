Would-be immigrants see a ray of hope in the reopening of the US border.

Maria fled Michoacan’s dangerous drug gangs with only three changes of clothes and walked 1,500 miles (2,500 kilometers) to the Mexican border, where she is now awaiting political asylum in the United States.

The 38-year-old is one of a record number of Central and South Americans who have attempted to flee violence and poverty at home by establishing a new life in the world’s richest country in the previous year, despite the country’s borders being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maria notices a glimmer of light now that they have reopened.

“Now I have hope,” she told AFP in a makeshift camp in Tijuana, where hundreds of people had gathered to cross the border a few miles north.

“We came to escape away from organized crime,” says the narrator. “Not because we’re criminals,” Maria replies, her real name hidden at her wish.

Last year, her eldest son was recruited by a vicious gang. That’s when the threats started.

This year, she, her husband, two young children, and other family members packed their belongings and travelled north, hoping to cross the border in some way.

If they can merely get onto US soil, campaigners argue, they can inform a border guard they want asylum and will be handled with in-country.

However, because the border was blocked to everyone but US citizens, legal residents, and select exempt individuals, she had no choice but to stake her asylum claim in Mexico. It has been six months since then.

While she waits, she lives in the filthy and overcrowded El Chaparral camp, which houses dozens of families in flimsy tents.

Perez, a fellow resident, was similarly filled with excitement when the border reopened this week.

“I was overjoyed,” she stated. She says that life in a camp without electricity is difficult, however she remains confident that her asylum request will be accepted.

“However, if they grant me political asylum, I’m considering crossing illegally.” If necessary, I’d cross the river.” In the 12 months leading up to September, the US recorded 1.7 million migrants crossing the southwest border illegally, the largest number since records began in 1960.

Because there is no valid path, the number of illicit crossings is considerable, according to David Shirk, director of the University of San Diego School of Political Science.

“By restricting… border passage for asylum seekers, US border policies have created a very, very huge and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.