World Wildlife Conservation Day: Inspiring Nature Protection Quotes

Every year on December 4, World Wildlife Conservation Day is commemorated to honor the diverse varieties of wild animals and flora found across the world, as well as to raise awareness about the need of maintaining and protecting the natural world and its inhabitants.

The day, which was first observed in 2012, is dedicated to ending wildlife crimes such as unlawful poaching and animal smuggling, as well as supporting the Endangered Species Act.

Here are a few wildlife conservation quotes to share on this occasion. (Image courtesy of GoodReads)