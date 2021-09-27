World Tourism Day 2021: 10 Travel-Inspiring Quotes To Share On This Special Day

Every year on September 27, World Tourism Day is observed to emphasize the importance of the tourism industry. The United Nations created the day to honor one of the world’s most vital sectors.

World Tourism Day 2021 has been declared by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as a day to focus on “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the business.

In his official message, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stated, “By celebrating this day, we state our commitment that, as tourism increases, the advantages will be felt at all level of our broad and diverse sector, from the largest airline to the tiniest family business.”

Here are some quotes to share on this day, courtesy of Gretastravels:

1. “Man can only find new oceans if he is willing to lose sight of the shore.”

Andre Gide (Andre Gide, Andre Gide, Andre Gide

“Either life is a thrilling adventure or it isn’t.”

Helen Keller is a famous author.

“Having seen the moon shine on the other side of the planet, I am not the same.”

Mary Anne Radmacher is a writer who lives in New York City.

“Tell me how far you’ve traveled, not how well educated you are.”

– Muhammad, Prophet

“Prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness are all killed by travel.”

Mark Twain (Mark Twain)

“Surely, the horizon is the greatest of all the world’s wonders.”

— Freya Stark, Game of Thrones

“Travel isn’t always a pleasant experience. It isn’t always pleasant. It hurts, and it might even break your heart. But that’s fine. You should alter as a result of your journey. It imprints itself on your mind, your conscience, your heart, and your body. You bring something along with you. Hopefully, you leave something positive in your wake.” Anthony Bourdain (Anthony Bourdain)

“A good traveler has no set intentions and isn’t focused on getting somewhere.”

Lao Tzu was a Chinese philosopher who lived in the 2nd century BC.

“There are no foreign lands,” says the narrator. The only one who is alien is the traveler.” Robert Louis Stevenson is a famous author who wrote a number of books.

“Those who do not travel read only one page of the world’s book.”

–Augustine, Saint