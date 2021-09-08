World Physical Therapy Day: Theme Of The Year And Quotes To Keep You Motivated

Every year on September 8, World Physical Therapy Day honors the efforts of physiotherapists who assist their patients stay active and healthy, ultimately contributing to a healthy community.

The World Confederation of Physical Therapy, which was founded on the same date in 1951, declared September 8 as World Physical Therapy Day in 1996.

The World Confederation of Physical Therapy’s Chief Executive, Jonathon Kruger, remarked, “World Physical Therapy Day is a chance to honor the outstanding job that physical therapists do for their patients and community.”

While participating in sports or athletics, the human body is susceptible to harm, and physical therapists work tirelessly to repair the damage and restore lost capability. A physical therapist can assist clients with concerns such as immobility or disabilities. This day serves as an opportunity to recognize their contributions to society and medicine.

Every year, a theme is chosen to commemorate World Physical Therapy Day. The theme for this year is “Rehabilitation and Long COVID-19.” Because the world is still combating the pandemic, the group opted to stick with the same theme as last year.

You may join in the celebration by expressing your gratitude to your local physiotherapist and spreading awareness about their vital role in society through social media.

Here are some quotations to keep you inspired to stay fit and active as you mark World Physical Therapy Day this year.

