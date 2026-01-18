U.S. Strengthens Military Alliances with Pakistan and Paraguay

In a move that underscores Washington’s evolving military diplomacy, the United States has ramped up its defense cooperation with both Pakistan and Paraguay, marking significant strides in regional security and counterterrorism efforts. These new initiatives come amid growing global security concerns and shifting alliances.

Joint Exercises in Pakistan

On January 16, 2026, the United States and Pakistan concluded a two-week military exercise known as Inspired Gambit-2026, held at Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC). This exercise, which focused on counterterrorism strategies, advanced infantry tactics, and operational coordination, was part of an ongoing partnership that dates back to 1995. It marked the 13th iteration of the series, highlighting the enduring nature of the bilateral military relationship.

The drill aimed to bolster the operational capabilities of both armies, ensuring they are prepared to tackle modern security challenges. U.S. officials praised the enhanced trust and coordination demonstrated by both forces during the exercises. In a special ceremony held on January 15, U.S. officials, including Natalie Baker, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan, attended a demonstration showcasing the proficiency of the troops involved. This joint training represents an essential component of U.S.-Pakistan defense relations, particularly as both countries combat persistent threats from militant groups.

According to U.S. Central Command (Centcom), this year’s exercise adds a new layer to the two nations’ defense cooperation, with a clear emphasis on enhancing counterterrorism capacity, refining operational drills, and fostering interoperability between U.S. and Pakistani forces. This partnership has become a cornerstone of regional security in South Asia, where both nations face multifaceted threats from transnational terrorism and criminal networks.

Growing Defense Ties with Paraguay

While military collaboration with Pakistan has deep roots, the United States has also been expanding its defense engagements in South America, notably with Paraguay. In 2025, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding that enables Paraguay to acquire U.S. defense articles and services through formal cooperation programs. This agreement outlines the process through which Paraguay submits requests to the U.S. Department of Defense and secures military equipment, while also providing exemptions from customs duties and taxes for the defense articles acquired.

This memorandum is not merely a formal document; it lays the groundwork for tangible military advancements in Paraguay. In December 2025, the two countries formalized their collaboration further by signing a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which clarifies the legal status of U.S. military personnel stationed in Paraguay. This agreement opens doors for joint training, humanitarian efforts, and strengthening Paraguay’s national defense capabilities. U.S. forces have already provided firefighting equipment to the Paraguayan military, marking a significant step in capacity building.

Additionally, the U.S. is aiding Paraguay in enhancing its maritime security. In 2025, Paraguay’s Navy received a fast boat from the U.S., and three more vessels are expected in 2026 to aid in patrolling the country’s waterways along its borders with Argentina and Brazil. These boats will help combat illicit trafficking and bolster Paraguay’s maritime defense.

Beyond the maritime sector, Paraguay is also working with U.S. defense contractors to install a radar system to ensure full coverage of its airspace. This project, which is expected to advance under the new SOFA framework, is critical for national sovereignty and the fight against smuggling in the airspace.

During a recent phone call between Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Peña reaffirmed Paraguay’s commitment to regional democracy and security. This alignment of values is a key driver behind the strengthening of U.S.-Paraguay relations, which are expected to continue evolving as both nations deepen their military and diplomatic cooperation.

From counterterrorism drills in South Asia to strategic defense capacity building in South America, the United States is expanding its military engagements to reinforce its global alliances. Whether it is through hands-on military training or the provision of cutting-edge defense equipment, these initiatives reflect Washington’s broader strategy of promoting regional stability, building resilient military partnerships, and ensuring the security of its allies.