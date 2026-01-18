Trump Calls for Khamenei’s Ouster Amid Deadly Protests in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up his rhetoric against Iran’s leadership, calling for an end to the nearly four-decade rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid escalating unrest in the country. On January 17, 2026, Trump declared, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” as violent protests continue to sweep the nation, leaving thousands dead in their wake. These comments came just days after Trump encouraged Iranians to continue their demonstrations and promised help as the regime’s crackdown intensified.

Shifting Rhetoric and Rising Tensions

The protests in Iran, which began with demands for political change, have been met with brutal force from the government. Over a period of three weeks, thousands of Iranians lost their lives in clashes with security forces. While the protests initially gained momentum, by mid-January, the unrest appeared to slow down, only to be followed by Trump’s controversial statement on January 13, when he claimed that “help is on its way.”

Trump’s remarks took a more pointed turn on January 17 when he referred to Khamenei’s recent decision to avoid a mass execution of protesters, saying, “The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago.” This comment drew attention to the Iranian regime’s increasingly violent tactics, even as Trump made it clear that he held Khamenei responsible for the chaos gripping the country. “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death,” Trump added, sharply contrasting his leadership style with that of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

The verbal sparring intensified following Khamenei’s direct attack on Trump. In posts published on his official X account, Khamenei accused the U.S. president of fueling the violence in Iran, claiming that Trump was “guilty due to the casualties, damages, and slander he inflicted upon the Iranian nation.” Trump’s response was swift, accusing Khamenei of inflicting “complete destruction” on Iran through violent repression. He further criticized the Iranian regime for failing to run the country properly, insisting that the leadership’s continued brutality was an indication of their ineptitude.

The diplomatic standoff comes at a precarious time. Just days before Trump’s remarks, speculation was rife about the possibility of U.S. military action in Iran, especially after a daring raid in Venezuela aimed at capturing President Nicolás Maduro. However, by January 17, those expectations had not materialized into direct military intervention, signaling a degree of restraint on the part of the White House. Despite the threats, Trump ultimately refrained from ordering the airstrikes that many had anticipated, raising questions about Washington’s strategy and long-term goals in the region.

Calculations of Military Power and Diplomacy

Trump’s tough rhetoric has led some to wonder if the White House is holding back to avoid escalating the conflict into a wider regional war. There are also indications that the U.S. may be waiting for a more opportune moment to exert pressure on the Iranian regime, possibly using its military assets as leverage to secure political concessions from Tehran. Despite this, Trump’s insistence on a change of leadership in Iran has added a layer of complexity to the international response, with many of the U.S. allies in the region closely monitoring the situation.

The crisis in Iran has placed considerable strain on the U.S. administration, forcing a reevaluation of how far America is willing to go to influence the future of the Iranian regime. In this high-stakes moment, Trump’s harsh words against Khamenei, calling him a “sick man,” have struck a nerve internationally. Yet, the absence of immediate action leaves many wondering whether Washington’s strategy will ultimately succeed in bringing about the desired political change, or whether it will find itself mired in a diplomatic stalemate.

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime continues to insist on its legitimacy, with Khamenei declaring that the Iranian nation has “defeated America” in a bid to rally domestic support. As tensions simmer, it remains to be seen whether the ongoing protests will succeed in challenging Khamenei’s authority or if the regime will quash dissent through further violence.

As the situation unfolds, it’s clear that the confrontation between Washington and Tehran has entered a new, more volatile phase, with both sides entrenched in their positions and the fate of Iran’s political future hanging in the balance.