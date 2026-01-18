Privacy Crackdown and Surveillance Tensions Intensify in 2026

Australia and U.S. grapple with personal data and surveillance concerns

As 2026 unfolds, governments on both sides of the globe are taking bold actions on privacy and surveillance issues, signaling an escalating battle over personal data and its protection. In Australia, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has launched its first-ever privacy compliance sweep, a move aimed at enforcing stringent privacy regulations across various industries. Meanwhile, in the United States, the debate over government surveillance and data access is reaching new heights, as both states and cities challenge the federal government’s approach to personal data collection.

The OAIC’s January 2026 initiative targets 60 businesses from sectors such as rental agencies, car dealerships, and second-hand dealers—industries known for collecting personal information in person. The goal of the sweep is to ensure compliance with Australian Privacy Principle 1.4, which mandates that businesses clearly inform customers about their data collection practices. Businesses found in violation face penalties of up to AUS$66,000, a stark warning to those who may not yet have updated their privacy policies.

This proactive push in Australia coincides with a growing privacy crisis in the U.S., where the Trump administration has stepped up efforts to consolidate and centralize vast amounts of personal data. Critics, including William Owen of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, argue that the government’s actions resemble a “surveillance dragnet” across the nation. As part of an expansive deportation strategy, federal agencies are pushing for access to personal data from voter rolls, driver’s licenses, and public assistance programs to create a comprehensive database on U.S. residents.

These measures have sparked a political divide. While conservative states like Arkansas and Montana have passed laws to protect data gathered through surveillance tools such as automated license plate readers, progressive states, including Illinois and New York, have resisted, blocking the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from accessing local driver’s license information. The growing resistance reflects a bipartisan concern over privacy, with cities such as Denver halting contracts with companies like Flock Safety, which provides license plate readers to police forces nationwide.

Surveillance Technology Sparks Public Backlash

Flock Safety, which operates more than 5,000 cameras across the U.S. and processes billions of license plate reads each month, has faced increasing scrutiny. While the company insists it does not have a direct relationship with ICE, critics, including the ACLU, claim local police often use Flock’s technology for federal searches. In Denver, audit logs revealed over 1,400 searches linked to ICE, a revelation that spurred protests and legal challenges, as residents raise concerns about privacy abuses and overreach by law enforcement.

At the same time, Montana’s legislature took a decisive step to safeguard citizens’ digital rights. A new law, authored by Republican Senator Daniel Emrich, mandates that government entities cannot access electronic communications without a warrant—echoing core protections under the Fourth Amendment. This law represents a growing trend of states asserting their authority over privacy protections amid an increasingly invasive federal surveillance landscape.

As debates rage and legal battles unfold, public sentiment is increasingly vocal. On January 8, 2026, protests erupted outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, with demonstrators raising alarms over surveillance and government data collection. Similar protests have occurred in cities like Los Angeles and Minneapolis, where activists argue that the expansion of surveillance technologies risks undermining civil liberties and personal freedoms.

The clash over privacy and surveillance will undoubtedly shape future policy and personal freedoms. In Australia, the OAIC’s initiative signals a shift toward more aggressive enforcement of privacy laws. In the U.S., the situation remains more fragmented, with states enacting individual protections even as federal agencies push for more expansive data access. As technology advances, the fight for privacy will only intensify, with the balance between security and individual rights at the heart of these critical debates.