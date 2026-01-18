Israel Raises Concerns Over Gaza Peace Board as Antisemitism Grows in France

Two global issues unfolded simultaneously on January 17, 2026, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy and domestic tensions in the West. In Gaza, Israel expressed strong opposition to the U.S. plan to create a “board of peace” aimed at governing the war-torn region, while in France, the rise of antisemitism within the far-left movements was thrust into the spotlight by journalist Nora Bussigny’s controversial new book.

Israel’s Objections to Gaza Governance

The White House recently introduced a bold initiative to stabilize Gaza, proposing a “board of peace” tasked with overseeing the region’s governance and reconstruction. The board includes prominent figures such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Argentina’s President Javier Milei. Despite the high-profile appointments, Israel voiced its opposition to the U.S.-backed proposal, signaling that some of the individuals chosen were not in alignment with its interests.

Israeli officials did not specify which members of the board they objected to but insisted that certain appointments went against their policy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel’s Foreign Minister to reach out to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the matter. The governance plan, part of a larger 20-point strategy devised by former President Donald Trump, aims to replace Hamas, manage Gaza’s reconstruction, and steer the territory through an uncertain transition. The board is tasked with navigating the complexities of a ceasefire and a potential shift in Gaza’s leadership.

Although the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, which began in October 2025, has brought temporary relief, the situation remains dire. According to reports, over 460 Palestinians have died since the truce, and humanitarian aid remains severely restricted. With over 71,000 Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict and Gaza’s infrastructure severely damaged, rebuilding efforts will be an immense challenge.

Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism in France

Meanwhile, in France, Nora Bussigny’s exposé, *Les Nouveaux Antisémites* (The New Antisemites), has drawn widespread attention to the troubling surge in antisemitism among far-left factions. Bussigny spent a year undercover, infiltrating various activist groups, including feminist organizations and pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Her investigation uncovered the alarming ways in which antisemitism has found a home within these circles, often disguised as anti-Zionism.

Bussigny, a Franco-Moroccan journalist, revealed that radical anti-Israel organizations such as Urgence Palestine and Palestine Vaincra enjoy political support, public funding, and access to municipal resources in France. These groups often glorify Hamas and call for “armed resistance,” with little concern for the suffering endured by Palestinian civilians under Hamas’s control. Bussigny’s book has sparked fierce debate and earned her both praise and backlash. The French Jewish community, which is the largest outside of Israel, has commended her work, while Bussigny has also faced death threats and online abuse, necessitating police protection.

The rise of antisemitism is particularly concerning as France approaches its 2027 presidential elections, with younger voters becoming increasingly susceptible to populist rhetoric. Bussigny’s concerns also extend to Rima Hassan, a senior member of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, who has been accused of radicalizing younger generations in France.

Bussigny’s findings are particularly poignant in the wake of the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, which triggered the current Gaza war. Her work highlights the troubling intersection of anti-Israel sentiment and broader radicalization trends in Europe, with the future of Jewish communities in the region hanging in the balance.

As these two critical issues unfold on the global stage, the international community faces the daunting task of balancing efforts to resolve the conflict in Gaza while combating rising extremism and antisemitism in Europe. The political and social repercussions of these crises extend far beyond their immediate contexts, reminding us that the fight for peace and justice requires vigilance on multiple fronts.