World Mosquito Day: How You Can Aid In The Fight Against Insect-Transmitted Diseases

The annual World Mosquito Day commemorates the discovery in 1897 by British doctor Sir Ronald Ross that female Anopheles mosquitoes spread malaria.

Mosquitoes may be small, yet they are among the deadliest animals, with mosquito-borne diseases killing “more humans than any other organism on the planet.”

The goal for this year’s World Mosquito Day is to raise awareness of these threats while also spotlighting the “amazing technologies” that are aiding the global fight against malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Since 2000, for example, decades of research and development have avoided 1.5 billion malaria cases and saved 7.6 million lives. Malaria may now be prevented and treated thanks to technological developments.

Malaria continues to infect many people, with an estimated 400,000 people dying from the disease in 2019, two-thirds of whom were children under the age of five. This sobering number emphasizes the significance of increasing public awareness of mosquito-borne diseases and continuing to invest in life-saving solutions.

“The existing collection of instruments will not be enough to eradicate malaria, especially when insecticide and medication resistance threatens malaria prevention, treatment, and elimination,” according to the RBM Partnership. “To truly eliminate malaria within a generation, we require continual investment in revolutionary tools.”

Despite the fact that the battle appears to be overwhelming, there are simple things that people can do to assist improve conditions and support the cause. Here are a few of them. (Photos courtesy of the RBM Partnership, National Today, and NDTV)

1- Become more knowledgeable about malaria.

As a condition that continues to influence many people’s lives, it’s critical to be more informed of the disease’s impact, especially where it’s most prevalent and how to protect yourself and others.

2- Join the dialogue- Anyone may join the conversation, whether on Twitter, Facebook, or other platforms, to help raise awareness and possibly learn more about the “leading-edge” research that is assisting in the fight. #WORLDMOSQUITODAY, #MOSQUITOCHAT, #ZEROMALARIA, or #DRAWTHELINE are some of the hashtags you can use.

3- Become familiar with various mosquito-borne diseases.

Aside from malaria, other mosquitoes carry a variety of diseases that can harm humans. The malaria-causing Anopheles mosquito, for example, can also transmit lymphatic filariasis, whereas Aedes mosquitos can transmit diseases like dengue fever, zika virus, chikungunya, and yellow fever. Culex mosquitos, on the other hand, can transmit diseases like West Nile fever and Japanese encephalitis.

4- Another option is to raise funds for or give to organizations.