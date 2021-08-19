World Humanitarian Day 2021: Background, Theme, and Quotes

Every year on August 19, World Humanitarian Day honors the efforts of humanitarian workers all throughout the world.

The day was observed in remembrance of a bombing in Iraq on Aug. 19, 2003, which killed 22 people, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, the country’s top humanitarian official. In 2009, the UN General Assembly designated the day as World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

Every year on World Humanitarian Day, a topic is chosen to help “advocate for the survival, well-being, and dignity of persons affected by crises.”

The climate catastrophe is this year’s World Humanitarian Day subject, and the United Nations is urging world leaders to take real climate action for the world’s most vulnerable people.

This year, the United Nations launched a campaign named “The Human Race” in support of climate-vulnerable populations. The campaign aims to persuade world leaders to fulfill a ten-year pledge of $100 billion per year for climate mitigation in developing countries. The slogan of the campaign is, “We can’t leave anyone behind in the fight against climate change.”

Between August 16 and August 31, you can participate in the campaign by doing any activity for a total of 100 minutes, such as running, biking, swimming, or strolling. You may show your support for the campaign by using the hashtags #TheHumanRace #WorldHumanitarianDay in your social media posts.

Here are some statements from famous people around the world that will help you comprehend the importance of humanitarian efforts.