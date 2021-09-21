World Gratitude Day 2021: 10 Quotes To Express Your Gratitude To Everyone

Every year on September 21, World Gratitude Day is observed to express gratitude to both individual individuals and organizations around the world.

It began in Hawaii in 1965, when an international conference concluded that having one day to openly express gratitude and appreciation to everything and everyone in the globe would be a wonderful idea.

As we continue to fight a pandemic, World Gratitude Day has taken on even greater significance. After 18 months of agony and perseverance during the COVID crisis, the day has come to thank everyone who has helped during this trying time.

Here are a few quotes to share with everyone, courtesy of Parade.

“Be grateful for what you have; you will be blessed with more. You will never, ever have enough if you focus on what you don’t have.” —Oprah Winfrey, “The Oprah Winfrey Show”

2. “We must never forget that the finest form of thankfulness is not to utter words but to live by them as we express our gratitude.”

—Jackie Kennedy

3. “I awoke this morning with heartfelt gratitude for all of my pals, old and new.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. “Every hour is grace for me.” And I’m grateful in my heart every time I get to meet someone new and see their smile.” —Elie Wiesel is a Holocaust survivor.

5. “Consider your current blessings—of which every man has many—rather than your past tragedies, which everyone has.”

—Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”

6. “Gratitude is a characteristic that, like energy, must be produced, discharged, and consumed in order to exist.”

William Faulkner

7. “Look for the good in who you are and try to discover something to be thankful for.”

—Bethany Hamilton

8. “It’s a lovely thing to be appreciated. It makes what others do well belong to us as well.” —Voltaire

9. “Fear fades away and abundance arises when you are grateful.”

Anthony Robbins

10. “If a man isn’t grateful for what he has, he isn’t likely to be grateful for what he will receive.”

Frank A. Clark