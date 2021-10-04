World Animal Day: Background, Importance, and Quotes

Every year on Oct. 4, World Animal Day or World Animal Welfare Day is commemorated with the goal of “raising the status of animals in order to enhance welfare standards around the world.”

The feast day Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, is also celebrated on this day.

World Animal Day, founded in 1925 by cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann, aims to raise awareness about the negative consequences of human conduct on animals.

“Every country celebrates it differently, regardless of nationality, religion, faith, or political stance. We can create a society where animals are always recognized as sentient beings and full respect is always paid to their welfare via increased awareness and education,” the official World Animal Day website declares.

Here are a few quotes to inspire you to save animals on this special day. (Photo credit: The Random Vibez)