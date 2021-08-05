Working mothers in the United States struggle with a lack of child care options.

Adeola Oyekola’s home daycare service was forced to close due of the Covid-19 epidemic, and after restarting at half-capacity in February, the fast-spreading Delta version may compel her to close once more.

That would push her clients to seek out other employment opportunities.

“I have my own children, and no one knows what will happen next,” Oyekola said to AFP.

According to experts and data, the availability of Covid-19 vaccinations has helped US firms to rehire more than half of the 22 million workers put off when the epidemic began, but many moms are not returning to work.

According to Labor Department figures, women made up less than half of the 850,000 jobs added by the world’s largest economy in June.

According to the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), it will take more than nine months to “recover the approximately 3.8 million net jobs they lost since February 2020” at the present rate.

While overall unemployment in the United States has fallen from double digits during the pandemic’s worst days to 5.9% in June – and is predicted to fall much more in July — Black and Hispanic women had far higher unemployment rates of 8.5 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.

The modest job increases for these groups are attributed to significant school and daycare center closures, as well as fears of the fast-spreading Delta variation, despite the fact that white women’s unemployment has dropped to just 5.0 percent.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release the July employment data.

Gillian Branstetter, press secretary for the National Women’s Law Center, said, “Childcare obviously has a significant role to play in ensuring women can return to work.”

“Our economy continues to lose 115,00 childcare employees, forcing many providers to reduce the number of children they can serve while also raising the cost of each given childcare slot,” she told AFP.

Due to pandemic restrictions, several schools switched to virtual learning last year, exposing concerns about how to care for youngsters.

According to US Census Bureau data, women between the ages of 25 and 44 were three times more likely than men to be unemployed due to childcare needs.

Stephanie Shipman, a Washington-area homeowner whose husband worked from home while she focused on raising their young boy, said, “I was laid off from my job last March when Covid hit, but we were lucky.”

Shipman returned to work as an in June.